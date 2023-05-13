BOSTON — The Cardinals added a wrinkle to the ongoing Willson Contreras’ saga that saw their new high-profile free-agent signing moved from catcher to designated hitter after just 23 starts behind the plate.

Contreras, who turned 31 on Saturday, will return to his post behind the plate as the club’s starting catcher in the first game of the start of the club’s upcoming homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on Monday night.

Contreras will catch pitcher Jack Flaherty’s start in the series opener, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced prior to Saturday’s game at Fenway Park.

“We have felt really good about the progress that we’ve made, and it lines up really well for him to catch on Monday with Jack on the mound,” Marmol said.

Contreras caught a Flaherty start against the Brewers in Milwaukee earlier this season.

In Flaherty’s second start of the season, he allowed two runs on four hits and six walks in five innings in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers on April 7.

As far as the timing of Contreras’ return to catching games, Marmol simply said, “We’re just ready.”

Contreras, a three-time All-Star catcher and former World Series champion during his tenure with the Chicago Cubs, signed a five-year $87.5 million deal with the Cardinals this winter to replace retired franchise cornerstone catcher Yadier Molina as the club’s starting catcher.

Molina retired at the end of last season after a storied career that spanned 19 seasons and included 10 All-Star selections, nine Gold Gloves, four Platinum Gloves, two World Series titles and one Silver Slugger award.

Contreras switched sides in the heated Cardinals-Cubs rivalry as a free agent having fully embraced the idea of succeeding Molina and his legacy as one of the game’s top defensive catchers and a team leader.

Last Saturday, Marmol announced that the Cardinals planned to keep Willson Contreras’ bat in the lineup as a designated hitter while they work through so-called game planning and familiarity issues with the goal of getting Contreras comfortable with the Cardinals’ system as well as getting pitchers comfortable with him behind the plate.

“The way I would describe is truly understanding our system of executing the game plan with each individual pitcher,” Marmol said last weekend. “The reality is, it’s more than he’s ever had to do. Nothing against the way he has done it. It’s just, it’s very different and it’s a lot of work.”

Since being moved to designated hitter, Contreras has spent a noticeable amount of time perched next to pitching coach Dusty Blake during games when the Cardinals were in the field and their pitchers on the mound.

Contreras continued doing pregame catching drills, throwing to bases and taking part in the game planning meetings with the pitchers, catchers and coaches.

He hasn't started at catcher since a loss to the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium on May 5.