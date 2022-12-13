Winter meetings flashback: The day the Cardinals acquired a young pitcher named Adam Wainwright.

Editor's note: Here is our original coverage of the trade that sent J.D. Drew and Eli Marrero to the Braves for pitchers Jason Marquis, Adam Wainwright and Ray King on Dec. 13, 2003. Columnist Bernie Miklasz hoped that Adam Wainwright would flourish once Dave Duncan and Tony La Russa were gone.

THE CARDINALS WERE about to draft J.D. Drew. Before handing Drew a super-sized signing bonus, team chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. called team scout Fred McAllister for a final report.

"Best natural hitter I've ever seen," McAllister told DeWitt. Better than Mays? Mantle? Aaron? Musial?

"Yes," McAllister said.

Drew could never live up to his advance billing in St. Louis. He was a good hitter with a low tolerance for pain. He never made it to an All-Star Game but did make many trips to the disabled list. Teammates always wondered if the withdrawn Drew enjoyed playing the game.

Drew is gone now, along with another enigma, Eli Marrero, in a five-player swap with Atlanta. The Cardinals received a pitching infusion, with the Braves donating promising young starter Jason Marquis, top prospect Adam Wainwright and sturdy lefty reliever Ray King.

Marrero drove in only 187 runs in six-plus seasons and has a hideous career on-base percentage of .295. There's no reason to fret over his departure. The only risk in this transaction is that J.D. Drew finally will be aroused to compete. If so, he will give the Braves the incredible season the Cardinals waited for in vain.

The prediction here is that Drew will have a huge 2004 for the Braves. Drew is due to become a free agent after the season, and his agent, Scott Boras, undoubtedly will have Drew revved up for a salary drive.

The Cardinals, who already had invested more than $15 million in Drew, couldn't afford to gamble additional substantial revenue on his ambivalence and fragility. General manager Walt Jocketty had to clear salary before going to market to fill his team's long list of needs. Even if Drew wins the Triple Crown next season, we must remember: The Cardinals wouldn't have been able to re-sign him after next season. Drew was gone, anyway. So at least they got something for him now.

Marquis, 25, throws hard and was miscast as a reliever most of last season. But as a fill-in starter for the Braves over the past three seasons, his ERA was a respectable 4.17. He's capable of being very good. This is another project for pitching coach Dave Duncan, who couldn't fix Brett Tomko last season.

Yes, it makes me nervous that the Braves gave up on Marquis; manager Bobby Cox and pitching coach Leo Mazzone have an eye for evaluating pitchers. And if they're parting with Marquis, it makes me wonder: What's wrong with him? Then again, perhaps Marquis will turn out to be another Jason Schmidt. (The Braves traded him away, too.)

King is tough and nasty vs. lefthanded hitters, but here's one alarming statistic: King's ERA after the All-Star break last season was 5.70. Is he wearing down because of too much work? And that's always a concern because La Russa overuses certain relievers.

Wainwright is a legitimately bright prospect, and a potential steal for the Cardinals. But if Duncan and La Russa are around beyond the 2004 season it may not matter, because they can't develop young pitchers. Perhaps young Wainwright will be nurtured and saved by the next regime.

This trade already is stirring lively debate among Cardinals fans. I've heard from fans who love it, and fans who hate it, and both sides are making valid points.

But we really can't evaluate this deal completely until we see Parts 2 and 3. By moving Drew and Marrero, Jocketty has money available to pursue a No. 3 starting pitcher and a rightfielder.

Part 2: To upgrade the starting rotation, do the Cardinals now have enough cash to sign Sidney Ponson or Greg Maddux? Or will they settle for Jeff Suppan or Kenny Rogers?

Part 3: Do the Cardinals have the funds to go after Jose Cruz Jr., Jose Guillen or Reggie Sanders to play right field?

Jocketty's first trade of the winter was just the opening move in a complex sequence.

The top 10 Cardinal trades of the DeWitt era

Top 10 Cards trades of the DeWitt era HONORABLE MENTIONS 10. DAVID FREESE (2007) 9. JOHN LACKEY (2014) 8. WOODY WILLIAMS (2001) 7. DARRYL KILE (1999) 6. EDGAR RENTERIA (1998) 5. SCOTT ROLEN (2002) 4. MATT HOLLIDAY (2009) 3. JIM EDMONDS (2000) 2. MARK McGWIRE (1997) 1. ADAM WAINWRIGHT (2003)