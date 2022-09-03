With devastating fastball-slider combination, Cardinals’ Jordan Hicks has made his way back

Jordan Hicks has been a prime-time player for the Cardinals, piling up 20 saves in 2018-2019 before his arm betrayed him. Now, he serves as an understudy but he might be as good as ever or even better.

“I think so,” said catcher Yadier Molina, who worked Hicks masterfully in a show-stopping seventh inning Friday night in an 8-0 rout of the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium.

That one-sided final wasn’t reflective of the situation Hicks inherited in the seventh, relieving Jordan Montgomery with runners at first and third and nobody out and the Cardinals ahead only 3-0. As is his wont, Hicks threw half a dozen fastballs at 100 miles an hour or above. He got three strikeouts in succession as the Cubs didn’t score. All of them, however, came on crackling sliders which may or may have not been strikes but the Cubs’ batsmen didn’t have much time to decide.

“You’ve got to get the bat moving if you’re going to hit 100,” said pitching coach Mike Maddux. “You can’t sit there and wait on it.”

It has been a rollercoaster ride for the 25-year-old Hicks, who began the year as a starter — as was his preference — but suffered a forearm strain as he went 1-4 with a 5.02 earned run average, then was left in the minors for a while after initially being on an injury rehabilitation option. When he was brought back, it was sooner than it might have been because starting was not on the table anymore and relief was. But it wasn’t necessarily high-leverage relief, at least not for a while.

Hicks still isn’t back to the ninth-inning stage although Maddux said. “Why not? He’s an option. We’ve got three guys that can close games,” Maddux said, referring to Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos and Hicks.

“I was missing being back there early in the season,” admitted Hicks. “But just take what you have right now and just do it. If I get outs right now and do my thing, it shouldn’t matter. I’ll build up. I’ll get to where I want to be one day but I like being in this role for the team.”

Maddux said, “I think Hicksie is growing before our eyes. He had all the raw stuff that you could imagine with a fastball that nobody else has. Now, we’re getting to the point where he’s growing up and he’s saying, ‘Hey, I’ve got to use this stuff.’

“When he first came up, he was here on ‘stuff.’ His minor league track record was OK — full of promise. The production wasn’t outstanding. But since he’s come up here and had a year-and-a-half to think about it and had some bumps on the road … he’s starting to believe in his stuff a little more and what he could do with it.”

It used to be that Hicks as the closer started his innings clean, i.e., nobody was on base. There was traffic on Friday but Hicks has allowed only three of 14 inherited runners to score. In his past four outings, he has worked six innings and fanned nine while giving up no runs.

The difference in inheriting runners, he said “is that the focus has to be there and you have to be ready from the ‘git-go.’ I take pride in getting out of situations for (other pitchers) because I want them to do the same thing for me. Just leaving the (runners) out there is a big accomplishment. That’s one of my favorite things about being in the bullpen.”

“He’s healthy and his confidence is back,” Molina said. “He’s found a way to throw that fastball and that slider and combine both pitches for strikeouts.”

Hicks said his two-pitch mix “is pretty comparable to 2019 before getting hurt. That’s what I’ve been trying to get back to. I thought it was pretty effective back then. I don’t want to give away too much but I like where I am right now.”

Lefthanded-hitting Zach McKinstry was the first hitter to fan against Hicks, flailing at a slider that almost was behind him. “Out of the hand, I was like, 'Don’t hit him,'" said Hicks. “But then I saw the swing and I said, ‘Let’s go.'"

Manager Oliver Marmol said, “He’s taken steps both physically and mentally. He’s a guy who’s on the ground a ton but now we’re getting some ‘swing and miss.’ It’s a scary at-bat.

“This is the best version of Jordan Hicks that we’ve seen.”

Hicks, who throws one slider in the high 80s and has another he has thrown six or seven miles an hour slower, said he had made a minor adjustment for his slider where his fingers are more “on top of the ball instead of around it. It seems to have helped the last four or five outings.

“Where I get in trouble," he said, "is when I try to make (the break) too big, too early.”

Hicks has a split-fingered pitch which “I pick my spots” with but mostly he is a two-pitch pitcher. Both are electric pitches.

“The last couple of outings are exactly where I want to be,” he said.

“Strike one. I'm (getting) ahead in the count so they have to respect my stuff and swing at stuff out of the zone.”

Montgomery, 5-0 as a Cardinal in six starts, has blanked the Cubs for 22 innings on just 13 hits and two walks while striking out 16. He has stifled them in three different parks — Yankee Stadium, Wrigley Field and now at Busch Stadium this year.

“Really?” said Maddux.

“I had heard nothing about him,” said Maddux after the trade with the Yankees was made. “And then we got him and looked at video — you see what he looks like, what his stuff does, how we can use it and what he was doing with it.

“But what do we know about him now? He’s a fierce competitor. He believes in his stuff. He’s an absolute gamer.”

Marmol said, “The dude’s calm, regardless of the situation. The more guys you can have like that, the better off you’re going to be.”

Montgomery, who had control mostly only with his fastball, called the outing a “grind,” but credited Molina and his defense, notably third baseman Nolan Arenado, for helping him navigate it.

The Cubs nicked Montgomery for leadoff singles in the first by Nick Madrigal and Seiya Suzuki, putting runners at first and third with nobody out.

Franmil Reyes hit a bouncer behind the third-base bag where Arenado made a short-handed pick up. As he barreled into foul territory, Arenado threw across his body while on the run, his throw just clearing the head of the sliding Madrigal, who was tagged out by Molina.

“I think he’s just a crazy athlete,” said Montgomery. "I trust that most any ground ball hit to him is going to be an out.”

Montgomery then struck out the next two hitters.

Chicago had Montgomery in trouble in the third when Montgomery issued his only two walks and Madrigal had a bunt single.

With the bases loaded and one out after the second walk of the inning to Reyes, Maddux visited the mound. After Maddux’s departure, Montgomery induced Ian Happ to ground into a double play started by second baseman Nolan Gorman and Montgomery’s streak had continued. He has the record for most successive scoreless innings pitched against the Cubs in one season with two different clubs.

“I’m not really sure,” said Marmol about what was said by Maddux. “But it worked.”

And, with Lars Nootbaar cracking a two-run home run — his first homer out of 11 against a left-handed pitcher — and Tommy Edman hitting a three-run homer off the same left-hander, Sean Newcomb, the Cardinals were on their way to a season-high 22 games over .500 and a season-best 7 ½ game lead over Milwaukee in the National League Central Division.