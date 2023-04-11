For Cardinals prospect Ian Bedell, he has to go back nearly two years to find the same feelings he did on Saturday when he made his 2023 season debut with Class High-A Peoria.

“That one was sweet,” Bedell said during a phone interview a day after striking out seven batters and allowing two hits over 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. “It had been probably since I guess, before spring training in '21 where I felt that good. But I wouldn't say the result was overly sweet. It was nice to see.”

For the University of Missouri product and 2020 fourth-round Cardinals draft pick, Saturday’s performance made him feel like his development as a minor leaguer had corrected its course.

“Seven strikeouts is great, but it was just nice to be back on the mound in a Peoria Chiefs jersey again and back on the road to St. Louis, hopefully at least,” he added.

Bedell, 23, is in his third minor league season and fourth year as a professional ballplayer. He entered the new season with just 8 2/3 innings of work in the minors after requiring Tommy John Surgery in May 2021. He’s totaled 35 1/3 collegiate and professional innings since 2020 when his final season at Mizzour ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After facing setbacks during his rehab that were followed by struggles for command and velocity when he made his return in August at the Class Low-A and Florida Complex League levels, Bedell enters his third season coming out of a regular offseason and “feeling 100% normal.”

A new pitch to the mix

Bedell spent the winter in Jupiter, Fla., and did most of his training at the nearby Cressy Sports Performance, a baseball performance center that has been utilized by both major-league and minor-league players.

Like 36 other Cardinals prospects, Bedell participated in the organization’s Spring Training Early Program (STEP) Camp that offered prospects a two-week head start to minor league camp. It was there where the 23-year-old toyed with a new pitch that helped him in his first start of 2023.

Already armed with a fastball, changeup, cutter, and curveball, Bedell added a slider to his pitch arsenal this past spring. He got help to learn the pitch from former Cardinals minor league pitcher Griffin Roberts, who Bedell got to know while the two had overlapping rehab processes while at the Cardinals complex last year. Bedell had “never really been able to throw a slider” before he began working with Roberts around the start of STEP Camp.

“He had a couple of good tricks,” Bedell said. “I think just the best point that I found for myself was trying to reach the slider to my catch partner or the catcher's shoulder and trying to throw it through that and then just letting the spin take it where it is.”

The 23-year-old said he’s used the slider more often than his curveball since adding it to his pitch mix a little bit over a month ago. When it comes to the velocity behind it, the slider ranges from 81 mph to 83 mph. He believes as he continues to develop it, it will get up to 82 mph to 84 mph range.

“There are some days it's better than others and yesterday (Saturday) it was definitely one of those better days with it,” Bedell said. “But it's going to get better. It just takes more time.”

The new pitch, Bedell said, provides a more efficient way to strike out batters as it compliments the rest of his arsenal. It frees up the use of his changeup — what he’s always believed is his best pitch — and gives him the ability to keep hitters guessing to induce soft contact on grounders and swing-and-misses against both righties and lefties.

“I wouldn't say it's so much nice to have a new pitch,” he said. “It's just nice that I have one that's a little bit more consistent. I know the curveball, it had its days as well. But I feel like I can get this slider to be a little bit more consistent pitch to pitch rather than outing to outing.”

Back on track

Now that he’s overcome setbacks and is back to full health, Bedell said his velocity and overall command both feel the best it’s been since the summer of 2019 when he pitched in the Cape Cod League — the premier summer league for college baseball players.

The 2 2/3 innings Bedell tossed in his season debut for Peoria was the longest appearance of his professional career and the longest he’s had since he completed six innings in a start for Mizzou on March 6, 2020 — his final NCAA appearance before the pandemic shut sports down.

“Ironic isn’t it?” he called it.

“That part is discouraging to think about,” Bedell, who is in reliever role to being the year, added of the limited innings he’s pitched. “But I wouldn't say that two and two-thirds is kind of like the, 'Oh, we're back (moment).' ... I don't know what the plan is going forward. If it's back to starting, if it's long relief, if it's closing, whatever the heck it is, I'm just happy to do it.

“If I'm a one-inning-at-a-time guy, great. They want to stretch it out a little bit more, great. I'm just happy to be back and going.”

Bedell enters the MiLB season in a relief role in Class High-A, where he threw 2 2/3 innings in 2021 before he was sidelined by the elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery and cost him nearly two years of minor-league baseball. Despite the road it took to get back to the level of minor league baseball he began at, Bedell said he is not trying to chase a promotion up the Cardinals’ minor league system.

Instead, he’s taking each day at a time. And he’s enjoying the baseball-related conversations with friends and teammates more than he has recently.

“Obviously I want that chance to move forward and see what happens,” said Bedell, who grew up a Cardinals fan. “And I've obviously had a lot of friends that have been along this road, whether it's with the Cardinals or different teams. And just seeing the past success it's good to finally be able to talk about that with them and have your own stories instead of just, 'Oh, I was in rehab and got to throw 90 feet today.’

“It's a little bit more fun when everybody's involved.”