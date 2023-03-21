Jason Tolle and Josh Spitz, rear, of Sachs Electric install pitch clocks at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Four clocks will be installed at the ballpark. Two will flank home plate and the other two will be positioned on pedestrian walkways in the outfield. Major League Baseball will begin using the clocks this season to speed up the game. Unless the new rule is tweaked before opening day, pitchers will have 15 seconds between pitches with the bases empty and 20 seconds with a runner on base. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com