St. Louis Cardinals pitchers have spent spring training getting used to the pitch clock, and now the device is installed at Busch Stadium.
Workers spent Tuesday setting up four clocks before the Cardinals begin their 2023 season on March 30. Two clocks flank home plate; two will be on pedestrian walkways in the outfield.
Under the rule used during spring training, with empty bases, pitchers have 15 seconds between pitches; they have 30 seconds between batters. If a runner is on base, pitchers have 20 seconds to start their motion.
The clock is one of the new rules MLB has instituted, and has resulted in shorter games.
The first 19 games played in the Cactus and Grapefruit leagues at the start of spring training averaged 2 hours, 37 minutes.
The Cardinals first nine games of 2022 spring averages 2 hours, 57 minutes.
