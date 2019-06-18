The good news for the Cardinals after Tuesday night’s 6-0 loss to Miami is that they won’t have to face Marlins pitcher Jordan Yamamoto again in 2019.
The rookie put together his second masterful outing against the Cards, holding them to no runs and two hits after holding them scoreless in a seven-inning outing seven days earlier in his major league debut.
A double by Jack Flaherty in the third inning and a single by Dexter Fowler in the seventh were the only hits Yamamoto (2-0) allowed. And they were the only hits the Cardinals had all night.
Flaherty (4-4) held the Marlins scoreless until Starlin Castro hit a solo home run in the fifth. He then allowed a two-run homer by Brian Anderson in the seventh. He departed with eight strikeouts in matching his longest outing of the season.
But he was no match for Yamamoto, who had held the Cardinals to five hits over 14 innings with 12 strikeouts and four walks.
Yamamoto never had appeared above the Double-A level before facing the Cardinals on June 12.
The Marlins broke the game open in the eighth inning against the St. Louis bullpen.
JT Riddle started things with a double against Tyler Webb, who departed after a sacrifice bunt.
John Brebbia then gave up a double and two singles in succession. Combined with a fielding error in left field by Marcell Ozuna, the Marlins scored three times in the inning.
The Cardinals best scoring opportunity came in the eighth when they loaded the bases on two walks a a hit batter with two outs against Tayron Guerrero. Sergio Romo was brought in to face Paul Goldschmidt, who popped out to second base to end the inning.
Marlins take 3-0 lead
Brian Anderson's two-run home run against Jack Flaherty gave Miami a 3-0 lead over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium after seven innings.
Anderson hit his eighth homer in the seventh after a leadoff double by Garrett Cooper.
Flaherty pitched seven innings and allowed three runs on four hits.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, have two hits in their second look at Marlins starter Jordan Yamamoto, who has stymied the Cards twice in seven days. He left the game after seven innings, having not allowed a run in his 14 innings against the Redbirds.
Castro homers for Miami
Miami's Starlin Castro broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning Tuesday night when he led off with a solo home run against Jack Flaherty to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead at Busch Stadium.
Flaherty and his Miami counterpart Jordan Yamamoto each allowed one hit through the first four innings.
Flaherty struck out the side in the first inning and has seven strikeouts. He allowed a one-out single in the first to Harold Ramirez. He has issued one walk but responded by picking off the runner to end the fourth inning.
Flaherty also has the Cardinals' only hit, a ground-rule double in third.
Wacha to face Pujols
Adam Wainwright will return to the mound for the Cardinals in a start on Thursday against Miami and Michael Wacha will get the call to face Albert Pujols in his return to Busch Stadium with the Angels on Friday.
Manager Mike Shildt announced the rotation slots after Wainwright (hamstring), who is on the 10-day injured list, did some pregame work on Tuesday afternoon. He said Wainwright was written into the rotation with a “heavy, heavy, heavy, heavy pencil.”
“I was out here watching and it seemed like he did well, but I haven’t got the official report,” Shildt said.
Thus, Wacha, who was removed from the rotation briefly recently, will be in the spotlight Friday night.
“It’s more about having Waino getting back to being on the mound again, not being too far out from pitching and obviously being healthy,” Shildt said. “It just worked out with Wacha throwing against another team that maybe hasn’t seen him and giving guys another day on the back end.”
Flaherty on the mound
Jack Flaherty will seek his first win in more than a month when he takes the mound to face Miami tonight at Busch Stadium.
The Cardinals righthander is coming off a pair of tough road outings that saw his ERA jump from 3.76 before the trip to 4.28 entering his eighth start at home, where he is 3-1.
Flaherty's last win came on May 14 at Atlanta. He has had a no-decision in five consecutive starts.
He will be backed by the same lineup that produced a 5-0 win over the Marlins in the series opener Monday night.
CARDINALS LINEUP:
1. Matt Carpenter, 3B
2. Paul DeJong, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Dexter Fowler, RF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Kolten Wong, 2B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Jack Flaherty, P
MARLINS LINEUP:
1. Miguel Rojas, SS
2. Harold Ramirez, RF
3. Garrett Cooper, 1B
4. Brian Anderson, 3B
5. Starlin Castro, 2B
6. Jorge Alfaro, C
7. Austin Dean, LF
8. JT Riddle, CF
9. Jordan Yamamoto, P