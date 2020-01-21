60 years ago: A slumping Stan the Man agrees to a pay cut from the Cardinals

After seeing his average dip to .255 in the 1959 baseball season, Stan Musial agreed to take a 20 percent pay cut from the Cardinals. This is how the Post-Dispatch reported the story on Jan. 21, 1960.

Stan Musial today took his first cut in the pocketbook as he signed for 1960, a season in which he is likely to take his last cut at the plate for the Cardinals.

Although The Man declined to disclose the amount of the pay slash, he acknowledged that it was less than the maximum 25 per cent permitted. It is believed that the cut came to $20,000, leaving Musial with' about $80,000 for his nineteenth Redbird contract.

He became the National League's first $100,000-a-year man in 1958 and received the same amount in '59. Asked if his baseball pay was being spread over several years for income tax purposes, Musial indicated that was true but pointed out, "That's something between the club, myself and the Commissioner's office."

At the press conference in the board room of Anheuser-Busch, Musial said "The Cardinals have been generous to me the past few years, so I thought I'd be kind to them."

His Batting Off in '59.