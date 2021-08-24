Yes, it really happened: 70 years ago, the Browns let the fans manage a game

League President Will Harridge didn't permit Bill Veeck to go through with his original plan of having two guest coaches on the baselines. The fans, Charles E. Hughes and Clark Mitze, were signed up and put in uniform, but Harridge ruled the stunt out on the grounds the contracts had not been approved by his office.

So Coaches Hughes and Mitze were awarded king size trophies acclaiming them as "the best coaches ever banned from the coaching lines," and sat next to Zack Taylor in a front row box. Almost everything else went according to plan, however.

The rough way in which the A's treated Garver in the first made it look like the experiment might be something short of a howling success, but that was just to keep things from being dull.

Ferris Fain and Elmer Valo singled with one out, and Gus Zernial, who dotes on all Brownie pitching, hit his 28th home run of the -season to make it 3-0. Hank Majeski got on through Bill Jennings's error, and when Dave Philley singled the managers were asked if another Brownie pitcher should be readied. The answer was an overwhelming "No," and Garver, obviously touched by such a gesture, got Pete Suder to ground into a double play and was never in trouble again.