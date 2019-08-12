The River City Rascals will cease operations at the end of the 2019 baseball season, and the city of O’Fallon, Mo., has started looking for another team to play at CarShield Field in 2020.
Negotiations on a new lease between PS&J Baseball, which owns the Rascals, and the city broke down last week, and employees and players were informed of the news Sunday, general manager David Schmoll said.
The Rascals have played in O’Fallon for 21 years and are operating on a one-year lease for 2019.
“Any time in minor league sports that you’re on a one-year lease, you’re always aware of the reality,” Schmoll said. “It’s just one of those things where we were unable to get a deal done, so that’s where it leaves us.”
A press release said that “the team and the city will begin discussions on transitioning operations of the stadium back to the city or a future tenant.”
Including players, the team has about 80 employees, Schmoll said.
Photos from a 2017 Rascals game
River City Rascals v Washington Wild Things
River City Rascals relief pitcher Nick Kennedy (foreground) and other pitchers watch play from the bullpen in right field during a Frontier League game between the River City Rascals and the Washington Wild Things on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo.
River City Rascals v Washington Wild Things
River City Rascals' Braxton Martinez hits a double during a Frontier League game against the Washington (Pa.) Wild Things on June 7, 2017, at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo.
River City Rascals v Washington Wild Things
River City Rascals relief pitcher Nick Kennedy (right) and other relief pitchers line the warning track for the national anthem before a Frontier League game between the River City Rascals and the Washington Wild Things on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo.
River City Rascals v Washington Wild Things
River City Rascals right fielder Braxton Martinez tosses in the outfield at the top of an inning during a Frontier League game between the River City Rascals and the Washington Wild Things on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo.
River City Rascals v Washington Wild Things
River City Rascals relief pitcher Nick Kennedy (right) shares a toast of energy drinks with teammates in the bullpen at the top of the third inning during a Frontier League game between the River City Rascals and the Washington Wild Things on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo. The bullpen toast is a tradition observed at the top of the third inning of every game.
River City Rascals v Washington Wild Things
River City Rascals' Braxton Martinez pops the ball up during a Frontier League game between the River City Rascals and the Washington Wild Things on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo.
River City Rascals v Washington Wild Things
River City Rascals' Braxton Martinez advances to third on a hit during a Frontier League game between the River City Rascals and the Washington Wild Things on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo.
River City Rascals v Washington Wild Things
River City Rascals' Braxton Martinez (background) is driven in from third on a single by designated hitter Josh Ludy during a Frontier League game between the River City Rascals and the Washington Wild Things on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo.
River City Rascals v Washington Wild Things
River City Rascals relief pitcher Nick Kennedy pitches during a Frontier League game between the River City Rascals and the Washington Wild Things on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo.
River City Rascals v Washington Wild Things
River City Rascals relief pitcher Nick Kennedy pitches during a Frontier League game between the River City Rascals and the Washington Wild Things on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo.
River City Rascals v Washington Wild Things
River City Rascals right fielder Braxton Martinez (23) watches the pitch during a Frontier League game between the River City Rascals and the Washington Wild Things on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo.
River City Rascals v Washington Wild Things
The River City Rascals' Braxton Martinez swings in the on the on-deck circle during a Frontier League game against the Washington Wild Things on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in O'Fallon, Mo.
River City Rascals v Washington Wild Things
River City Rascals relief pitcher Nick Kennedy plays catch with an outfielder at the top of an inning during a Frontier League game between the River City Rascals and the Washington Wild Things on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo.
River City Rascals v Washington Wild Things
River City Rascals right fielder Braxton Martinez plays a single off the outfield wall during a Frontier League game between the River City Rascals and the Washington Wild Things on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo.
River City Rascals v Washington Wild Things
River City Rascals pitchers Nate Hoffmann (left) and Lucas Laster practice juggling in the bullpen before a Frontier League game between the River City Rascals and the Washington Wild Things on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo.
River City Rascals v Washington Wild Things
Scoreboard operator Isaiah Thomas updates the manual scoreboard in right field during a Frontier League game between the River City Rascals and the Washington Wild Things on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo.
