River City Rascals' Braxton Martinez hits a double during a Frontier League game against the Washington (Pa.) Wild Things on June 7, 2017, at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)

The River City Rascals will cease operations at the end of the 2019 baseball season, and the city of O’Fallon, Mo., has started looking for another team to play at CarShield Field in 2020.

Negotiations on a new lease between PS&J Baseball, which owns the Rascals, and the city broke down last week, and employees and players were informed of the news Sunday, general manager David Schmoll said.

The Rascals have played in O’Fallon for 21 years and are operating on a one-year lease for 2019.

“Any time in minor league sports that you’re on a one-year lease, you’re always aware of the reality,” Schmoll said. “It’s just one of those things where we were unable to get a deal done, so that’s where it leaves us.”

A press release said that “the team and the city will begin discussions on transitioning operations of the stadium back to the city or a future tenant.”

Including players, the team has about 80 employees, Schmoll said.

