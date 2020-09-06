 Skip to main content
Sept. 6, 1924: Browns spitballer makes baseball history in a doubleheader
Urban Shocker

Pitcher Urban Shocker of the St. Louis Browns

There were many legendary stories about St. Louis Browns pitcher Urban Shocker.

He was one of the last pitchers in Major League Baseball who was allowed to throw a spitball.

Four season in a row he won 20 games for an awful Browns franchise.

Legend has it that he had a heart condition and had to eat and drink while standing up.

But perhaps his greatest single-day accomplishment was pitching complete games on both parts of a double header on Sept. 6, 1924. Mind you, these weren't the 7-inning double headers they play today.

Here is how the St. Louis Star and Times reflected on Shocker's accomplishment:

Sept. 6, 1924: The Browns' Urban Shocker completes both games of a double headerSept. 6, 1924: The Browns' Urban Shocker completes both games of a double header Tue, Sep 9, 1924 – Page 10 · The St. Louis Star and Times (St. Louis, Missouri) · St. Louis Post Dispatch
