Sept. 6, 1924: Browns spitballer makes baseball history in a doubleheader

There were many legendary stories about St. Louis Browns pitcher Urban Shocker.
He was one of the last pitchers in Major League Baseball who was allowed to throw a spitball.
Four season in a row he won 20 games for an awful Browns franchise.
Legend has it that he had a heart condition and had to eat and drink while standing up.
But perhaps his greatest single-day accomplishment was pitching complete games on both parts of a double header on Sept. 6, 1924. Mind you, these weren't the 7-inning double headers they play today.
Here is how the St. Louis Star and Times reflected on Shocker's accomplishment:
