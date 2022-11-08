 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis native Jon Hamm stars in sizzle reel for star MLB shortstop

  • 0

St. Louis native and "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm starred in a sizzle reel highlighting star free agent shortstop Trae Turner. The video, which shows highlights of the infielder from the past season was sent to all 30 MLB teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals, by his agency CAA Sports. 

Trea Turner Free Agency Sizzle Reel

Hamm, a John Burroughs graduate and notable St. Louis sports fan, lent his famous voice to the pitch. Pulling out his "Don Draper" persona to promote the infielder. He described Turner as "a superstar in today's game" and "As an opponent, he's your worst nightmare, but as a teammate or fan he's your dream come true." Hamm is also a client of CAA. 

Turner, 29, is one of the most sought-after players in free agency today and someone the Cardinals could target this offseason to bolster their lineup.

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses the Cardinals new pitching coach and the World Series. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to former Cards reliever Mitch Harris! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat. Ten Hochman is presented by Window Nation!
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: St. Louis, we have a problem. The Blues continue to lose.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News