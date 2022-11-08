St. Louis native Jon Hamm stars in sizzle reel for star MLB shortstop

St. Louis native and "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm starred in a sizzle reel highlighting star free agent shortstop Trae Turner. The video, which shows highlights of the infielder from the past season was sent to all 30 MLB teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals, by his agency CAA Sports.

Hamm, a John Burroughs graduate and notable St. Louis sports fan, lent his famous voice to the pitch. Pulling out his "Don Draper" persona to promote the infielder. He described Turner as "a superstar in today's game" and "As an opponent, he's your worst nightmare, but as a teammate or fan he's your dream come true." Hamm is also a client of CAA.

Turner, 29, is one of the most sought-after players in free agency today and someone the Cardinals could target this offseason to bolster their lineup.