The night Tom Seaver was at his most terrific

Editors note: The following story originally was published on June 17, 1978. Tom Seaver died Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19 at age 75.
CINCINNATI - Some years ago Tom Seaver spent much of his spare time while in St. Louis at the Post-Dispatch. He kept busy preparing a paper on newspaper marketing. He explained that he wanted to have a career ready in case his pitching career ended abruptly.
However, judging from Seaver's performance Friday night, it will be some time before the 33-year-old righthander has to concentrate on newspaper publishing, his intended career.
Seaver had to wait until his 396th major league start to turn in the first no-hitter of his illustrious career. He made the tottering Cardinals 4-0 victims, with a little help from his friends..
That old slogan, "It almost always takes some luck to get a no-hitter," applied Friday.
In the seventh inning Keith Hernandez hit a low shot off Seaver's glove. The ball caromed directly to shortstop Dave Concepcion, and Hernandez was thrown out easily. Hernandez also was victimized by Cincinnati second basement Joe Morgan. Morgan sped to his left to snare Keith's hard grounder and threw him out. And in the eighth inning Jerry Morales bounced a high chopper off the plate. Ray Knight, who had just replaced Pete Rose at third base, made a great play fielding the call clearly and making a hard, accurate throw. Aside from those three instances, Seaver had things pretty much his way.
The Cardinals had only three baserunners, all on walks. They had two of these runners in the second inning. With one out, Hernandez walked and stole second. Morales struck out and then Ken Reitz walked before Mike Phillips was thrown out by Morgan.
Pinch-hitter Jerry Mumphrey walked to open the pressure-backed ninth inning. Seaver had only three strikeouts as he ran his winning streak to seven with the second no-hitter in the majors this season. The Cardinals' Bob Forsch pitched the other. The no-hitter was only the sixth against the Cardinals since 1901 and only the third against the Birds since Hod Eller of the host Reds turned the trick in 1919.
Don Cardwell of the Chicago Cubs did in the Cardinals in 1960 and Gaylord Perry of the San Francisco Giants no-hit the Redbirds in 1968.
Seaver did not try to stifle his emotions. In the clubhouse immediately following the game, he kept yelling and laughing.
When Joe Nuxhall sent word to the clubhouse to send out the man for the Star of the Game show, Seaver yelled, "Does Nux want me or . . ." .
Seaver graciously accepted numerous .loud, smacking handshakes and words of praise from his teammates.
At one point, Tom Terrific said, "I've got to call my mother and father. My mother said I'd never pitch a no-hitter. How about that?"
More loud laughter.
Seaver said he did not have what he called his super fastball, like the one he used to bamboozle the Cardinals in St. Louis recently. Nor did he have the highly vocal support of the 38,216 Cincy fans.
"But I did have a good sinker most of the way and my fastball came along later," Seaver said. "I had my best stuff at the end. And it helped that a lot of balls were hit right at our fielders. I kept throwing a little of this, a little of that."
Seaver set down 19 batters in order before he walked pinch-hitter Mumphrey. "When I walked him, my thoughts went back to just winning the game," he said.
"Certainly, I was well aware I had a no-hitter going. I was hoping to get (Lou) Brock and (Garry) Templeton and (George) Hendrick. I didn't want to get down to (Ted) Simmons and Hernandez if I could help it." (The last three outs were easy). Seaver added, "If I had to get down to Simmons and Hernandez, I knew the game would be in Jeopardy. My fastball kept improving as the game wore on. It was really a great thrill. I just hope that everyone it tomorrow as much as I enjoyed it today. I still can't believe it." S
eaver, now 8-4, recalled one of the five one hitters he pitched in the majors. He had a no-hitter going in Chicago with two out in the ninth. Joe Wallis, with a two-strike count, hit what Seaver called a perfect curve to right for a spoiling single. Seaver was also deprived of no-hitters in the ninth inning by the Cubs' Jimmy Quails and by San Diego Padres' Leron Lee.
"Seaver didn't have to reach back as he did in St. Louis," Reds Manager Sparky Anderson said. "That should silence all the people who thought Seaver was through."
Reds catcher Don Werner who never had caught a no-hitter in pro ball, said he had a premonition of a no-hitter before the game. "I hadn't been playing well and I said to myself that I'd just go out and catch a no-hitter, and when it began to materialize in the fifth inning, I said to myself that this was just unbelievable," Werner said.
As for calling pitchers, Werner said, "Oh, no. Tom runs the show out there. I was more of a spectator."
