The night Tom Seaver was at his most terrific

More loud laughter.

McCarver on Seaver: 'The only pitcher that I recall who ever retaliated with Gibson' Former Cardinals catcher Tim McCarver recalls a white-hot fastball from the Mets great, who died on Monday, and a kerfuffle vs. Bob Gibson.

Seaver said he did not have what he called his super fastball, like the one he used to bamboozle the Cardinals in St. Louis recently. Nor did he have the highly vocal support of the 38,216 Cincy fans.

"But I did have a good sinker most of the way and my fastball came along later," Seaver said. "I had my best stuff at the end. And it helped that a lot of balls were hit right at our fielders. I kept throwing a little of this, a little of that."

Seaver set down 19 batters in order before he walked pinch-hitter Mumphrey. "When I walked him, my thoughts went back to just winning the game," he said.

"Certainly, I was well aware I had a no-hitter going. I was hoping to get (Lou) Brock and (Garry) Templeton and (George) Hendrick. I didn't want to get down to (Ted) Simmons and Hernandez if I could help it." (The last three outs were easy). Seaver added, "If I had to get down to Simmons and Hernandez, I knew the game would be in Jeopardy. My fastball kept improving as the game wore on. It was really a great thrill. I just hope that everyone it tomorrow as much as I enjoyed it today. I still can't believe it." S