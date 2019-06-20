Veteran righthander Adam Wainwright will come off the disabled list Thursday to take on the Florida Marlins in the finale of a four-game series at Busch Stadium on Thursday. Game time is 6:15 p.m.
Wainwright is 5-6 with a 4.46 ERA this season, but he's enjoyed better success at home this season, going 4-1 with a 2.31 ERA.
Wainwright will be opposed by former Cardinals farmhand Zac Gallen, a 23-year-old who was drafted in the third round of the 2016 draft and traded to the Marlins in the deal that brought Marcell Ozuna to the Redbirds. This season with AAA New Orleans, Gallen is 9-1 with a 1.77 ERA. In 91 1/3 innings, this season, he has allowed just 18 earned runs and has struck out 112.
The Cardinals won 2-1 on Paul Goldschmidt's 11th-inning homer on Wednesday, getting six shutout innings from righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon. Reliever John Gant picked up the win, improving to 7-0 and lowering his ERA to 1.58.
"To be able to be that guy to come through, help us win, it feels good,'' Goldschmidt said. "I kept reminding myself to not try and hit the home run _ don't try to do too much _ but I fought off some pitches....
"I don't feel like confidence has been lacking. I feel like I've been preparing and trying to do my job. The results just haven't been there. That's baseball. It's gratifying to help the team.... That's why any walkoff is so special because you got to do something that's really cool individually but, more importantly, the team gets to celebrate, the fans, the whole city, the whole organization. It's cool to have that positive feeling beyond just an individual success."
Manager Mike Shildt added: "It meant a lot to all of us. First off, Goldie's a team guy and he's most happy that we won. He's a guy who's contributed a lot this season. Goldie's moved our needle in a lot of different directions _ in the clubhouse with his work ethic and his preparation.''
ROSTER MOVES
The Cardinals sent Ponce de Leon back the Memphis to make room on the roster for Wainwright.
“He pitched great yesterday _ tough thing for a young guy who throws that well to be optioned _ but with the off days (we have coming up), we'll be able to shake up the rotation a little bit and he'll be in contention to get back in there,'' general manager Michael Girsch said prior to Thursday's game.
“I think that's one of the challenges for the young guys in Memphis trying to establish themselves up here who have options,'' Girsch continued. “Ponce will be back at some point; it's just part of the process.”
Girsch also said that infielder Yairo Munoz, who had been on the paternity list for a trip to the Dominican Republic, ran into some travel difficulties and has been placed on the restricted list.
“He did everything right; he was on the earliest possible flight out of the Dominican this morning, which got delayed,'' Girsch explained. “Then he got to New York and got delayed and just isn't going to make it here on time.
“He should be here sometime tonight, God willing, and we'll sort that out tomorrow.”
Girsch also said that veteran infielder Jedd Gyorko remains on the injured list with a calf injury. “It's going to be a little while,'' Girsch said. “The calf strain is more significant than the back issue.”
LINEUPS
CARDINALS
Matt Carpenter, 3B
Paul DeJong, SS
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
Marcell Ozuna, LF
Jose Martinez, RF
Yadier Molina, C
Kolten Wong, 2B
Harrison Bader, CF
Adam Wainwright, P
MIAMI MARLINS
Miguel Rojas, SS
Harold Ramirez, LF
Garrett Cooper, 1B
Brian Anderson, 3B
Starlin Castro, 2B
Jorge Alfaro, C
Cesar Puello, RF
JT Riddle, CF
Zac Gallen, P