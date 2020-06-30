BASEBALLS AND THE VIRUS: THERE'S A RULE (OR 3) ABOUT THAT

QUESTION: With lots of talk about how the virus can and cannot stick to surfaces, could it stick on a baseball?
BENFRED: The operations manual has rules about trying to limit the chance of that.
Baseballs used for batting practice are going to be cycled out at the end of each day and not used for at least five days.
Any baseball put into play and touched by multiple players is going to be taken out of use and exchanged for a new baseball.
Players have been told not throw the ball around after strikeouts.
Pitchers can't lick their fingers before touching the ball, but they can use a wet rag (water only) and personal rosin bag (no sharing) to limit exposure.
