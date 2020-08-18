You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BASEBALL'S BOGUS CONTROVERSY
0 comments

BASEBALL'S BOGUS CONTROVERSY

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Texas pitcher, manager suspended for flap after Tatis slam

Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino and San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. watch the flight of Tatis's grand slam ball that came off a pitch from Rangers relief pitcher Juan Nicasio in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Monday Aug. 17, 2020. The shot also scored Jurickson Profar, Josh Naylor and Trent Grisham. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez

QUESTION: The hottest topic in baseball this week was the criticism of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s grand slam on a 3-0 count in a lopsided game against the Rangers. How do you see it?

BENFRED: Baseball's often corny unwritten rules say you take that pitch, and it became clear later that Padres rookie manager Jayce Tingler had given Tatis the take sign. So, if there's a conversation about not getting or accepting signs while in the box, that's a fair complaint that should be ironed out between manager and player.

Beyond that, this "controversy" is bogus. The Rangers whined, but that game was not to the point where more insurance runs were outlandish. Teams are coming back from bigger and bigger deficits all the time these days, and a deficit of that amount had just been matched by a team last week. Case dismissed.

My biggest complaint is with Tingler. He's done a good job this season, but this was a pretty big and avoidable rookie mistake. When someone comes for your best player, you defend him. He should have said, hey, I'll always green-light a Tatis grand slam. He didn't need to share that he gave Tatis the take sign. He didn't need to frown at the situation publicly, a move that aligned him more with his old Rangers team than it did with his star player. If there's something to be worked out there between manager and star, do it in the office, not in the post-game Zoom. Tingler's gotta learn that.

Hopefully, for his sake, Tatis doesn't hold onto it. If Tatis wanted to apologize to the unwritten rules crowd and share that he ignored a sign, all good. His manager should not have done it. Period.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports