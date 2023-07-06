As John Hammond steps down as general manager of the Orlando Magic, the former assistant coach at Mizzou and Missouri State is replaced by Anthony Parker, who played at Bradley and was involved in one of the greatest plays in Arch Madness history.

Hammond, who attended Greenville (Ill.) College, about 50 miles east of St. Louis, served as an assistant coach at Missouri State under head coach Charlie Spoonhour from 1983-1989 before heading for the NBA. The school was then known as Southwest Missouri State.

Hammond was later an associate head coach at Mizzou under Quin Snyder.

Hammond has more than 30 years of NBA experience and won the NBA’s executive of the year award as GM of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2010. He'll now be a senior adviser to the Magic’s president of basketball operations.

Hammond will be replaced by Bradley alum Anthony Parker, who played parts of nine seasons in the NBA with Philadelphia, Toronto, Cleveland and Orlando, averaging 9.1 points.

Parker, a Chicago-area native, was on the court in St. Louis for one of the greatest shots in Missouri Valley Conference tournament history.

Parker, wearing No. 24, watched as teammate Deon Jackson turned around and threw in a game-winning 3-pointer, his only 3-point make of the season, in a 1996 Arch Madness semifinal against Missouri State, then SMS.

Parker has been Orlando’s assistant general manager for the last two seasons, following a four-year stint as general manager of the Lakeland Magic — the team’s G League affiliate. Before taking over Lakeland, Parker spent 2012 through 2017 as a Magic scout.

“Anthony brings a unique perspective to our group as a former player and it has been great to watch his progression from player to scout to G League GM to the Magic’s assistant general manager,” Jeff Weltman, the team’s president of basketball operations, said. “Anthony is the ultimate team player and we look forward to his continued leadership, experience and energy.”

Weltman is the son of Harry Weltman, who was GM of the ABA’s Spirits of St. Louis in the mid-1970s. He was also a co-owner of the team.

The Associated Press and the Orlando Sentinel contributed to this report.