BATTLEHAWKS BUZZ BUILDING?

QUESTION: What are your feelings on the BattleHawks at the moment, and what they mean for St. Louis? Will they be the final chance to show pro football can work in this market?
BENFRED: I think there is a somewhat surprising amount of buzz about the BattleHawks. Lots of folks I talk to are going to check it out. I do think they will sell out the first home game, and I wonder if that splash will encourage the team to make more than the lower bowl available as the season progresses. We'll see.
St. Louis doesn't need to show pro football can work in this market. It worked in this market -- until an owner's disinterest in winning took a backseat to moving the team. If your interest in the BattleHawks is only to send a message to the NFL that it should come back, I'm afraid you are going to be disappointed.
Photo: Battlehawks coach Jonathan Hayes and quarterback Jordan Ta'amu. (Bill Greenblatt photo/UPI)