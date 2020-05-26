BATTLEHAWKS COMING BACK?
BATTLEHAWKS COMING BACK?

St. Louis BattleHawks home opener

BattleHawks lineman Andrew McDonald greets fans after his team beat the New York Guardians 29-9 at the Dome at America's Center on Feb. 23. (Jon Gitchoff photo for the Post-Dispatch)

QUESTION: Are BattleHawks fans going to get to Ka-Kaw again?

BENFRED: I would pump the brakes — or the tailfeathers? — on that idea.

Maybe Vince McMahon really is determined to emerge from the XFL bankruptcy as the XFL owner with an eye on the comeback, but his plans have not always worked out. His creditors are on to him, and there is a judge who will decide what can and cannot be done. McMahon has protested assumptions about his plan since the word got out.

On top of that, I would have some doubts about the support and the sponsorship that would await the XFL if it did return. A lot of people, not just XFL employees, got burned by the XFL punting. If that was just done to make a softer landing for McMahon's restart, he might not have as warm of a welcome in STL the next time around.

