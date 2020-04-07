BATTLEHAWKS HEALTHY, BUT IS THE XFL?

QUESTION: Compared to a year ago, how has your opinion on the XFL changed? The XFL as a whole and the XFL in St. Louis?
BENFRED: I knew the initial splash in STL would be big, but had questions about how it would sustain. It seemed to do that pretty well, considering the biggest home game was going to be the third home game of the season, before it got canceled. That's one opinion that changed.
I now have zero doubt the BattleHawks could have a nice, long run in St. Louis. But I'm still skeptical about the overall health of the league as a whole. Not every market bought in like St. Louis, and there are no BattleHawks without an XFL.
