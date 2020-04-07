Live

BATTLEHAWKS HEALTHY, BUT IS THE XFL?
St. Louis BattleHawks play to slay Seattle Dragons

27,527 spectators were counted in attendance at The Dome during the St. Louis BattleHawks and Seattle Dragons matchup on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The BattleHawks defeated the Dragons 23-16. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

 Lexi Browning

QUESTION: Compared to a year ago, how has your opinion on the XFL changed? The XFL as a whole and the XFL in St. Louis?

BENFRED: I knew the initial splash in STL would be big, but had questions about how it would sustain. It seemed to do that pretty well, considering the biggest home game was going to be the third home game of the season, before it got canceled. That's one opinion that changed.

I now have zero doubt the BattleHawks could have a nice, long run in St. Louis. But I'm still skeptical about the overall health of the league as a whole. Not every market bought in like St. Louis, and there are no BattleHawks without an XFL.

Sports