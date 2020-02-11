BATTLEHAWKS RIDING THE WAVE

QUESTION: One game in, what are your thoughts on the XFL and the BattleHawks?
BENFRED: The national reaction seemed to be quite warm and receptive. I liked being able to hear the coaches, quarterbacks and refs as they worked through the game. College football and NFL should take notes there.
I figured ratings would be off the charts in STL, because people are going to tune into that first game no matter what. If they keep winning, interest will not just remain, but grow.
The BattleHawks do not play the most exciting brand of football. Pretty conservative, really. But if they win, people will support and continue to show up in ratings and in person.
The BattleHawks are going to continue to benefit from a nice blend of interest, eagerness to prove that St Louis is a football city, and this all-around motivation to support sports that has emerged since the NFL relocation saga.
The BattleHawks are riding the wave. And they are doing their part to keep it going. Take Tuesday for example. As part of the team's community service initiative, it spent time Tuesday partnering with Operation Food Search to pack backpacks of meals for under-served students. It's one of many service projects the team has planned throughout the season.
That's easy to support.