Beal vs. Tatum Part I: Wizards outlast Celtics despite Beal's rough shooting night
Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum

In a battle of former St. Louis high school standouts, Washington's Bradley Beal drives past Boston's Jayson Tatum in an NBA game in 2017. (AP Photo)

In the first matchup of the 2021-22 season for St. Louis-area natives Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum, Beal and the Washington Wizards came out on top. 

The Wizards beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 116-107 despite a dreadful shooting night from Beal. 

Beal, a 2011 graduate of Chaminade College Prep in Creve Coeur, made just seven of his 25 field goal attempts to finish with 17 points. He did grab 10 rebounds, but he also logged five turnovers. 

Tatum a 2016 graduate of Chaminade, led the Celtics in scoring with 23 points, but he made just nine of his 22 attempts, including one of eight three-point tries. 

Beal and Tatum have quickly risen to the top tier of NBA talent: Beal finished second in the league in points per game last season with 31.3, and Tatum finished 10th — at just 22 years old — with 26.4 points per game. 

The Wizards' leading scorers on Wednesday were Spencer Dinwiddie with 22 points and Montrezl Harrell off the bench with 25. 

The Wizards and Celtics play three more times this season: Saturday at Washington, Jan. 23 at Boston and again April 3 at Boston. 

