Beal vs. Tatum Part I: Wizards outlast Celtics despite Beal's rough shooting night

In the first matchup of the 2021-22 season for St. Louis-area natives Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum, Beal and the Washington Wizards came out on top.

The Wizards beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 116-107 despite a dreadful shooting night from Beal.

Beal, a 2011 graduate of Chaminade College Prep in Creve Coeur, made just seven of his 25 field goal attempts to finish with 17 points. He did grab 10 rebounds, but he also logged five turnovers.

Tatum a 2016 graduate of Chaminade, led the Celtics in scoring with 23 points, but he made just nine of his 22 attempts, including one of eight three-point tries.

Beal and Tatum have quickly risen to the top tier of NBA talent: Beal finished second in the league in points per game last season with 31.3, and Tatum finished 10th — at just 22 years old — with 26.4 points per game.