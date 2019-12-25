2. BEASTS OF THE EAST

After a rough, five-win SEC introduction in 2012, coach Gary Pinkel urged his veteran 2013 team to embrace life in the rugged conference and soak up the experience of playing in the unfamiliar but storied castles of college football — like Georgia’s Sanford Stadium. That’s just what Mizzou did on Oct. 12, 2013, in an upset victory over the Bulldogs, a win that launched the Tigers on an unexpected two-year run in the SEC East.
In 2013-14, Mizzou proved it belonged in the SEC with 23 victories — its best two-year win total in team history — and went 14-2 in SEC regular-season games and 2-0 in bowls. Had the Tigers held off Auburn in the 2013 SEC championship, they would have played for the BCS national title. Instead, they’d settle for a No. 5 finish in the AP poll.
In 2014, MU successfully defended its SEC East title, fell to Alabama for the SEC title but finished with a Citrus Bowl victory over Minnesota.