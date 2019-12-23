3. BEDLAM IN BROOKLYN

After being picked to win the A-10 in the 2018-19 season, the Billikens finished in sixth place, leaving them with the chore of winning four games in four days in March to reach the NCAA Tournament. SLU did just that, beating four teams that had defeated the Billikens in their previous meeting. Guard Tramaine Isabell Jr. was named the tourney’s most outstanding player.
The opening win against Richmond was in doubt until the final minute, but SLU disposed of No. 3 seed Dayton and No. 2 Davidson with much more ease to reach the championship game.
After falling behind St. Bonaventure by 15 points in the first half, SLU charged from behind to take an eight-point lead. St. Bonaventure missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. Defense was the key as SLU held the final three opponents to an average of 50.7 points.