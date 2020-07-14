BEGIN THE GAME — OR END IT — WITH CARLOS?

QUESTION: Carlos Martinez should be in the Cardinals' rotation, right?
BENFRED: If I had to vote today, I would vote Martinez for closer. I felt that way last week, and that was before Jordan Hicks' decision to opt out was finalized.
This isn't due to a lack of appreciation of Martinez's talents as a starter. It's an acknowledgement that we have not seen him rock and roll in that role since 2017 due to physical setbacks — and during that time he has rocked and rolled as the closer, where since 2018 he's one of less than five arms that have produced a 90+ save percentage in as many save opportunities as he's received.
Closer is a pass/fail job, and while Martinez makes it interesting, he gets it done at a very impressive rate. Not everybody can do that.
A locked-in closer from Game 1 is going to be very important this season, perhaps more now than ever before. The Cardinals' offense, unfortunately, is probably going to put the bullpen in position to win a lot of close, low-scoring games. John Brebbia is out. Jordan Hicks is out. Giovanny Gallegos, Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera are question marks who have not appeared in one summer camp workout. Ryan Helsley and Junior Hernandez are options for the back end of the bullpen, but neither has much experience there.
Martinez has a track record of getting it done. I'd be leaning his way, and stressing to him the importance that during this shortened season, on a team that has a bunch of guys who can start, him slamming the door shut as many times as possible could be the most important job on the team.
