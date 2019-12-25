5. BEING FRANK

One of several meandering Mizzou coaching searches ended with an unexpected hire in the spring of 2011, when the Tigers replaced men’s basketball coach Mike Anderson with Frank Haith, who was one disappointing season away from the hot seat at Miami.
Haith quickly converted the doubters with a 30-win debut season, turning an undersized rotation into Big 12 tournament champions and a No. 2 seed in the 2012 NCAA Tournament while winning national coach of the year honors. The fun ended there. Norfolk State dispatched the Tigers in the first round, ending any dreams of Mizzou making its first Final Four.
MU became Transfer U. under Haith the next two years as the product on the floor deteriorated each season. By year three, NCAA trouble at Miami involving booster shenanigans caught up with Haith, leading to a five-game suspension to start the season. A team led by future NBA player Jordan Clarkson couldn’t recapture Haith’s early success, and after a second-round loss in the NIT, Haith hightailed for Tulsa, beating the heat once again — but not without leaving behind breadcrumbs that led the NCAA to Columbia two years later, resulting in more sanctions.