COMMENT: Yairo Munoz has to play. He is finally getting some at-bats with Marcell Ozuna out and Matt Carpenter struggling, but it's hard to fathom why he sits. He appears to be one of their best pure hitters. His defense isn't as bad as advertised last year, he's got a good arm and he can run. What are we missing?
COMMISH: Munoz has to play more, but his infield defense is not all that good and infield defense is one of the strengths of the club.
Carpenter will play every day now, until/if it is determined that he should be a platoon player.
Follow-up: Overall, I like Matt Carpenter, but he is not a cornerstone player and I think that's a mistake the Cards' front office made. ... I guess that's what Goldy was supposed to bring, but if you listened to the AZ announcers, they are in no way surprised that he's had a bad year.
COMMISH: Or you could look at it this way. The Cardinals are within hailing range without anything from Carpenter and sporadic contributions from Goldschmidt. They both should be much better in the final 71 games and Goldschmidt already is trending that way.
The Carpenter issue is a big one, though. He may not be a cornerstone but he is better than what you've seen. Isn't he?