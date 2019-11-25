QUESTION: Regarding the Cards 2020 bench, my crystal ball shows me J. Martinez, Knizner, Edman, Sosa (above) and the odd man out after the spring training outfield free-or-all. I could live with that quintet. What say ye?
GOOLD: I like that you have Edmundo Sosa on there. That would be huge for the Cardinals if they can get him on there and use him every so often. Good winter for him so far, based on what scouts/coaches are saying. He can play shortstop, and if they'll use him, they can give DeJong some welcome days off. Even more if Edman has spot duties as the lefthanded hitter there like, say, Aaron Miles did more than a decade ago.
I'll offer one thought on this: Don't put Knizner in ink as Molina's backup. The Cardinals remain in contact with Matt Wieters about a reunion, and the Cardinals are OK with Knizner spending time this season at Class AAA to specifically work on his play behind the plate. They see his bat as ready for the main stage, but there's a sense that he could benefit from innings, innings, innings behind the plate and not sitting, sitting, sitting watching innings in the majors.