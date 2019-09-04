QUESTION: How about we look at the glass as half full? Having Carp on the bench changes the late-inning options for Shildt, doesn't it? Consider having both Carpenter and J. Martinez on a postseason bench. Couldn't that easily impact how an opposing manager thinks?
GOOLD: They're in first place, and I got an email recently from a fan that suggested the team is a mess, they should blow the whole thing up, and what are they doing running this lineup out there with these young pitchers when they clearly aren't good enough to contend. They've won 20 of 25. Goodness gracious. I see what you're saying about the glass half full, but when the heck isn't it more than half full -- isn't it now? Is it in October? Is it never? Yikes.
Yes, Carpenter improves the bench and gives the Cardinals the lefthanded hitter that they have not had for most of this season off the bench. Now, how fearful he is and how much he enters into the opposing manager's thinking is not clear because he's not had that kind of season, even though he does have that kind of reputation.