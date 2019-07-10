COMMENT: I'm very frustrated about the state of affairs with the Cardinals. It just makes me sad that they don't truly value winning -- they only value it enough to stay afloat.
BENFRED: Can we please stop with the "don't value winning" thing? The Cardinals have not made the postseason since 2015. That's not good enough, by their own standards. People have lost jobs. Players have come and gone. The moves that have been made have not worked often enough, and more changes will come if this season flops again. Yes, the Cardinals could and should be more aggressive. No argument there. They should spend more, show more urgency and less patience. A little less pragmatism would do this organization more good than harm as a dip has grown into a gradual descent. All true.
But to say they don't value winning? That's a joke. It's the winning that set the expectation so high. And even though this team has not met its own bar in recent seasons, the Cardinals still rank eighth in winning percentage in this stretch of missed postseasons.
The Cardinals can be too stubborn. They can suffer from paralysis by over-analysis. They have bombed some recent trades and their talent evaluation has had more misses than hits lately. But, please, let's drop the farce that the team doesn't care about winning. It's tired. And wrong.