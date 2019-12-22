3. BERUBE REPLACES YEO

After the summer's activities had built high expectations, the Blues stumbled out of the gate. They weren't bad, but they had a series of lopsided losses and never could string wins together. The team dwelled at the bottom of the Central Division standings and couldn't get any traction, despite all the talent. So on the night of Nov. 19, after a shutout loss to the Kings, the Blues fired Mike Yeo in what would have been just his second full season.
Associate head coach Craig Berube, who had coached the Flyers previously and then become the Blues minor-league coach, was named interim coach, and life after the interim tag seemed very unlikely. But the team rallied behind Berube, who focused on getting better and got the team believing in itself. The fear of disaster that used to hang over the Blues went away.