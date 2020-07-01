BERUBE'S EARLY STRATEGY


St. Louis Blues host first open practice of 2019-20 season

Blues coach Craig Berube talks with (from left) David Perron, Ryan O'Reilly, Alex Pietrangelo and Zach Sanford during the first training camp session last September at Centene Community Ice Center. (Photo by Sid Hastings for the Post-Dispatch)

QUESTION: Will Berube treat the round-robin games like preseason games? Will everyone get into one of those games? Even the guys up from the AHL?

JT: I asked Armstrong about this a few weeks ago, At that point he said he still had to discuss it further with Craig Berube in terms of approach to the round-robin games. He did say he'd like to play everyone on the expanded roster at least once before the actual elimination rounds started in the Round of 16. But that was with the expectation that there would also be a couple of preseason games prior to the round-robin.

So I guess my answer is that they will put a lot more into it than a preseason game, but probably a little short of playoff intensity.

