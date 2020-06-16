BEST BASKETBALL: SLU OR MIZZOU?

QUESTION: As of right now, what's the best major-college basketball program in the state: SLU or Mizzou?
BENFRED: Best in terms of most likely to win a game if the two played one another? I'd pick SLU today. I think the Billikens are in for a special season. Goodwin and French made the right call in coming back for their senior years. There's a lot more unknown at Mizzou at this time.
