BEST BASKETBALL: SLU OR MIZZOU?

Billikens 89, Eagles 67

Jordan Goodwin (left) and Hasahn French celebrate a SLU victory over Florida Gulf Coast last November. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)

QUESTION: As of right now, what's the best major-college basketball program in the state: SLU or Mizzou?

BENFRED: Best in terms of most likely to win a game if the two played one another? I'd pick SLU today. I think the Billikens are in for a special season. Goodwin and French made the right call in coming back for their senior years. There's a lot more unknown at Mizzou at this time.

