BEST DH CANDIDATES FOR THE CARDINALS?

QUESTION: If universal DH is implemented for 2020 season, who are the best DH candidates for the Cards? Also, what are you hearing about roster size, and day-of-game roster size, if MLB goes to a healthy-scratch approach.
GOOLD: For the Cardinals, it sure seems like the best DH options are going to be the players who aren't in left field -- say, like Tommy Edman (above), or on the days he doesn't start, a Tyler O'Neill. It would also make sense for Brad Miller to get some looks at DH.
It's most likely going to be a committee, because as mentioned in the previous question the universal DH for the Cardinals is going to be a chance to get Goldschmidt a game away from first base, DeJong a game away from shortstop, and for Matt Carpenter to yield to Miller or Edman at third base.
It's entirely possible that Shildt will go a seven-day stretch with five different DHs. Could easily see that. Heck, A super defense in the OF for some games with Thomas in there, and then you'd have Fowler or O'Neill at DH.
There continues to be momentum for larger rosters and the healthy-scratch notion written about years ago in the Post-Dispatch. The added 26th man was a step toward that this season. The coronavirus response plan will be another step. And it could look like you suggest.
More likely, it's going to be teams designating three, four starters for a series and not being able to sub in for a starter the day after he pitches. That's what it would look like, say, in a regular season. This would not be a regular season, of course.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.