QUESTION: Who's the best fit for a trade to the Cardinals: Starling Marte (above), David Peralta, Lourdes Gurriel, Joc Pederson?
GOOLD: Of that group? I'd go Marte for sure, because he's the right blend of actually available and actually of interest and actually plays a position well of use. The others -- not so sure.
Lourdes Gurriel is interesting, for sure. Saw him as a young man in Cuba many years ago, and the Cardinals scouted the family and had some interest in him -- though not nearly as much as they had in Robert or Victor Victor Mesa. I'm a little skeptical of why the Jays would want to make that trade, and what they would ask in return as far as a starting pitcher goes.
Joc Pederson would be fine. Fine. Just fine. Again, pretty sure the Cardinals could aim higher, and even if they didn't they'd have to take into account how the Dodgers used Pederson and the importance of having a complement for him.
Peralta? Haven't heard much there. He's a former Cardinal. A reunion would be a fun story to write -- leaves a pitcher, returns as their option in the outfield. Just don't get the sense that's one I should be preparing to write about.