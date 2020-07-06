BEST INFIELD OF THE COMMISH ERA?
0 comments

BEST INFIELD OF THE COMMISH ERA?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Tom Herr

As shortstop Ozzie Smith watches, Cardinals second baseman Tom Herr hops in the air to complete a double play in a 1983 game at San Francisco's Candlestick Park. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Best defensive infield in your time covering the team: Reitz-Templeton-Tyson-Hernandez? Oberkfell-Smith-Herr-Hernandez? Pendleton-Smith-Herr-Clark? Rolen-Renteria-Grudzielanek-Pujols? Carp/Edman-DeJong-Wong-Goldschmidt? Lots of great ones to choose from!

COMMISH: No question it is Oberkfell-Smith-Herr-Hernandez.

The great first baseman puts the cherry on top of a shortstop who won 11 Gold Gloves here and extremely solid players, surehanded performers, at third (Oberkfell) and second Herr.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports