BEST INFIELD OF THE COMMISH ERA?

QUESTION: Best defensive infield in your time covering the team: Reitz-Templeton-Tyson-Hernandez? Oberkfell-Smith-Herr-Hernandez? Pendleton-Smith-Herr-Clark? Rolen-Renteria-Grudzielanek-Pujols? Carp/Edman-DeJong-Wong-Goldschmidt? Lots of great ones to choose from!
COMMISH: No question it is Oberkfell-Smith-Herr-Hernandez.
The great first baseman puts the cherry on top of a shortstop who won 11 Gold Gloves here and extremely solid players, surehanded performers, at third (Oberkfell) and second Herr.
