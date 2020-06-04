BEST MIZZOU BACKS AND RECEIVERS?
BEST MIZZOU BACKS AND RECEIVERS?

Henry Josey

Missouri running back Henry Josey goes in for a touchdown against Oklahoma State in the 2014 Cotton Bowl at Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Can you rank the top 5 running backs and top 5 wide receivers in your time covering the Tigers? A couple of us are having a polite argument about the best players we've seen. 

MATTER: I'll take a stab at it. Keep in mind, my first season covering Mizzou was 1998. So, don’t complain that I left off Joe Moore or Mel Gray.

RECEIVERS (are we not counting tight ends?):

1. Jeremy Maclin. Elite, elite, elite.

2. Danario Alexander. One-hit wonder but a huge hit.

3. Justin Gage. Was a machine for three seasons.

4. Bud Sasser. Finished strong with All-SEC senior year.

5. TJ Moe. Super productive in the slot.

In the running: J'Mon Moore, L'Damian Washington, Emanuel Hall, Will Franklin, Tommy Saunders

RUNNING BACK:

1. Devin West. Best single-season for a Mizzou RB in history.

2. Henry Josey. Dynamic runner, even after knee surgery.

3. Zack Abron. Quietly rumbled to all-time rushing record.

4. Tony Temple. Perfect fit for spread attack.

5. Derrick Washington. MU’s best modern-day pass-catcher out of backfield.

In the running: Damarea Crockett, Larry Rountree, Kendial Lawrence.

