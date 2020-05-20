BEST OF THE BLUES (CONTINUED)

QUESTION: How about your list of "made the most of what talent they had" Blues players you have covered. Guys that weren't the most naturally talented, but ones who maximized their potential through hard work, grittiness, or whatever?
TOM T.: I always struggle with these kinds of questions because even someone like Robert Bortuzzo is naturally talented, and all the guys have gotten where they are through hard work and grittiness. There aren't many guys in the NHL who are on cruise control; they don't tend to last very long.
Steen is a guy who certainly has shown a lot of hard work and grittiness, but I'd put his talent level pretty high, too.
No one works harder than O'Reilly, at least on the ice, but who can say where his game might be without it? It's like with NFL coaches who spend all day in their office in season, looking at game films. How much do you learn on that 78th viewing? Of course, what it does is give that player or coach an internal confidence in what they're doing, but at some point, there has to be a level of diminishing returns.
And by the same token, one of the first guys off the ice at many practices is Schwartz, but again, you can't question the work he puts in and his tenacity on the ice. He's gritty, maybe too gritty as evidenced by the injuries he's suffered.
Sundqvist is a guy who turned his game around, who put in the hard work and became an instrumental player, and you could argue that that is something someone like Sobotka didn't do.
Kyle Brodziak had a long career for the kind of player he was, so that speaks to something he brought and what he did. Same with Bortuzzo and Gunnarsson. Look at any veteran who's on a third D pairing or a third or fourth line and those are candidates.
I think there's an answer in there somewhere.
