BEST OPTION: SIGN OZUNA OR TRADE FOR ARENADO?
BEST OPTION: SIGN OZUNA OR TRADE FOR ARENADO?

Colorado Rockies vs St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado makes a play in a 2018 game against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: Is the Cardinals' best option to add Marcell Ozuna on a 2-3 year contract, or trade a bunch of valued pitching and hitting prospects for Nolan Arenado?

Follow-up: Why was there no interest in Todd Frazier? He had roughly the same slash line as Ozuna, can play LF probably better than Ozuna, and signed for less than $5 million on a one-year deal. He could play 3B or 1B if Carp or Goldy got injured.

COMMISH: Ozuna would be back only on a two-year deal, I surmise. Bill DeWitt Jr., speaking in generalities Monday afternoon, said the club isn't likely to trade top prospects for a player (Arenado?) who would push the payroll well over its projected $170 million.

And I never have seen Todd Frazier play outfield and I doubt if he could play it as well as Ozuna, who actually doesn't climb the wall to make every play. Todd Frazier is on a different team every year. How good can he be?

