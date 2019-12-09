QUESTION: We've heard Dylan Carlson can play all 3 OF spots. Any sense of which one is his best? How does his CF play compared to others in the organization?
GOOLD: He can play all three outfield spots, yes. That's something that the Cardinals worked on this past season with him seeing a lot of time in center field to become more familiar with that position and show whether he can handle it as he advances.
He's viewed as a corner outfielder longer term, either left or right, but he has the athleticism and the nose for center field. He is not the elite center fielder that Bader is or the instinctual fielder that Thomas is or the speedy center fielder that Arozarena is, but Carlson plays it smooth, and that comfort will grow with experience.