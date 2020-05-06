BEST PLAN FOR A RESTART?

QUESTION: Whats's the best plan you've heard for restarting NHL games? Or maybe you've got a great idea of your own?
JT: I like the "pod-city" plan, with four teams hosting 7 or 8 teams, completing the regular season, and then going into the playoffs. (And I think St. Louis would be a good pod city.) I wrote about this plan on April 28.
The only drawback to this plan is that you wouldn't play the exact remaining regular-season schedule. (It would be impossible of course to match up the teams in one pod city with each team's exact remaining games on the original schedule.)
The players should stay fresher under this plan, and perhaps the schedule of games could be more condensed because once you arrived at the pod city, there would be no travel — at least for the remainder of the regular season.
To a follow-up question about details the "Pod" plan, JT replied:
I like the plan a lot. Should be noted that it has not been decided if the teams in each pod would be aligned by division. But it still seems like the best way to do this, limiting flying and the potential of being exposed to others as much as possible. At least some of the players don't like the idea of being away from their families for such a long period of time. Who knows if that will be a big-sticking point.
