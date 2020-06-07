BEST PURE PLAYER AT MIZZOU?

QUESTION: Of the players you've actually seen play, which Missouri basketball player had the most natural ability?
GORDO: Ah, a good one for the Antler. I'd go wth Doug Smith. He was a bigger guy with small man tools. He was so hard to guard. Today the sport is awash in such players, but back then he just tore up a really good conference.
I also remember seeing what it was like trying to teach him defensive footwork during and after a Mizzou practice. Oh, boy.
Ricky Frazier was an explosive player. So many other guys had long NBA careers, but if Ricky had their drive and focus . . .
