BEST PURE PLAYER AT MIZZOU?
0 comments

BEST PURE PLAYER AT MIZZOU?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
SC DOUG SMITH

Former Mizzou star Doug Smith eyes the basket during a game with the St. Louis Swarm in 1999. Smith and the Swarm played in the International Basketball League, which folded after two seasons. (Don Adams Jr. photo for the Post-Dispatch)

QUESTION: Of the players you've actually seen play, which Missouri basketball player had the most natural ability?

GORDO: Ah, a good one for the Antler. I'd go wth Doug Smith. He was a bigger guy with small man tools. He was so hard to guard. Today the sport is awash in such players, but back then he just tore up a really good conference.

I also remember seeing what it was like trying to teach him defensive footwork during and after a Mizzou practice. Oh, boy.

Ricky Frazier was an explosive player. So many other guys had long NBA careers, but if Ricky had their drive and focus . . .

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports