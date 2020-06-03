BEST/WORST FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP?

QUESTION: What are the best and worst possible first-round matchups for the Blues?
JT: Here's how I rate the eight possible opponents, with "1" being the toughest matchup and "8" being the easiest:
1. Nashville; 2. Arizona; 3. Vancouver; 4. Winnipeg; 5. Edmonton; 6. Calgary; 7. Chicago; 8. Minnesota
But here's the catch. Those rankings are based almost entirely on what I've seen this season. And "this" season was a long time ago. There are some teams where you sense "the Blues are in their head and have confidence against them" and vice versa. And sometimes you just catch teams at the right time. Or vice versa.
But Nashville, Arizona and Vancouver gave the Blues fits this year. Nashville has skill, depth, can play physical and normally has strong goaltending. Even with Taylor Hall and Phi Kessel, the Coyotes have trouble scoring goals. But they have good speed, play very good defense and have strong goaltending. Vancouver is a young team on the rise, with emerging skill and skating ability.
Winnipeg-Blues always is pretty much a tossup, although the Jets aren't as strong defensively as they were a year ago even with better goaltending from Hellebucyk. More often than not the Blues have been able to keep the lid on Edmonton's McDavid and Draisaitl; the same holds with Calgary's speed and explosiveness (the Flames have had trouble scoring consistently this year).
And if memory seves me right — and again, it was a long time ago — the Blues have not lost to Chicago or Minnesota this year. I think they have a mental/confidence edge here.
