QUESTION: How would Mizzou stack up if they were still in the Big 12 in basketball and football?
MATTER: Oklahoma and Texas are in better shape for football right now, but no reason Mizzou couldn't be in that next tier with TCU, West Virginia and Oklahoma State. Iowa State is doing good things and I like the Texas Tech hire, but MU would be in position to win double-digit games in the SEC.
In basketball, the Big 12 is a stronger league right now, by a slim margin. Kansas and Texas Tech are the top two programs. K-State, WVU, Iowa State, OU and Baylor are in fine shape. Texas should be better but still has the potential to be great.
MU would be able to compete in the Big 12, and if anything probably draw more fans to games, which means more revenue and a better home-court atmosphere. But I don't see the Tigers being any closer to winning championships in the Big 12 as they are in the SEC.