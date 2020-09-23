BETTER OFF JUST LETTING HIM GO?

QUESTION: Given that there's no cap growth, and we're talkign about at least 8 years of $8 million per year, are the Blues better just letting Pietrangelo go?
TOM T.: That is the question, isn't it? He's one of the top defensemen in the league, a two-way player who can score goals and shut down the other team's top line. He plays in all situations. He would be hard to replace.
But can you live without him? Sure you can. Things would look different, Colton Parayko would have to move into an even bigger role and Justin Faulk would have to be the Justin Faulk of a couple years ago and not the Justin Faulk of last season. Niko Mikkola would have to show he's NHL ready. So you're introducing some ifs into the equation that you wouldn't have if Pietrangelo comes back. But those things aren't the toughest parlay to come down the road.
And then the other question is, what does Pietrangelo look like at the end of the contract, when he's a 38-year-old defenseman with an $8 million cap hit. At what point does the contract become a drag? It's almost inevitable it will at some point. If it happens after five years, well, then you had five years of a really good defenseman and three years where you had something less. What's the cutoff point for you? If it helps you win another Stanley Cup along the way, was it worth it?
And, as Armstrong noted I think at the Faulk signing, yes, it will cause cap problems down the road, but it's probably someone else's problem then. Nothing wrong with living for today.
