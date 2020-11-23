BETTING ON A BUNT?

QUESTION: What are your thoughts on Fox Sports Midwest becoming an ad hoc betting machine? I am disgusted by it.
GOOLD: There are things that appear inevitable, and since the Supreme Court decision it was only a matter of time before the opportunity was there and the money was right for baseball to make this leap. And, yes, the pandemic has put MLB in a position where it could use a cash grab or two (expansion?). Shouting at the wall of inevitable doesn't move the wall.
That said, I don't know how baseball can square this coming presence with keeping Shoeless Joe Jackson out of the Hall of Fame and on the banned list. It's just silly at this point.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!