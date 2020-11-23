 Skip to main content
BETTING ON A BUNT?
Jim Edmonds and Dan McLaughlin

Jim Edmonds, left, and Dan McLaughlin will be calling Sunday's Cards-Brewers doubleheader from a St. Louis studio. The first game is to be shown on Fox Sports Midwest, the nightcap on FSM Plus. (Fox Sports Midwest)

QUESTION: What are your thoughts on Fox Sports Midwest becoming an ad hoc betting machine? I am disgusted by it.

GOOLD: There are things that appear inevitable, and since the Supreme Court decision it was only a matter of time before the opportunity was there and the money was right for baseball to make this leap. And, yes, the pandemic has put MLB in a position where it could use a cash grab or two (expansion?). Shouting at the wall of inevitable doesn't move the wall.

That said, I don't know how baseball can square this coming presence with keeping Shoeless Joe Jackson out of the Hall of Fame and on the banned list. It's just silly at this point.

