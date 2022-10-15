Bills vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 6

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs meet in the NFL at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.
The Bills are listed as betting favorites against the Chiefs on 10/16/22, with the Over/Under set at 53.5 for total points scored.
This Bills-Chiefs betting analysis, which includes game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.
Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs
When and where
- Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Chiefs +2.5 (-104), Bills -2.5 (-107)
- Moneyline: Chiefs +124, Bills -135
- Total: Over/Under 53.5 (-115/-105)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Bills vs. Chiefs predictions
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Bills-Chiefs NFL matchup 10,000 times using trusted data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bills have a 54% chance of winning against the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dimers also predicts that the Chiefs (+2.5) have a 60% chance of covering the spread.
The Over/Under total of 53.5 points has a 52% chance of going Under.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.
Best bet for Bills vs. Chiefs
Our free data-driven pick for Bills vs. Chiefs on Sunday is Chiefs +2.5 (-104).
All betting content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of different factors to help you make more informed decisions.
Bills-Chiefs Week 6 player props
A common way to wager on Buffalo vs. Kansas City without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bills and Chiefs can be seen below.
According to Dimers, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Bills vs. Chiefs.
Dimers gives Diggs a 10.5% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Bills WR has a 51.0% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 10.5% probability
- Gabe Davis: 8.2% probability
- Josh Allen: 7.8% probability
- Devin Singletary: 5.5% probability
- Zack Moss: 5.3% probability
Kansas City Chiefs
- Travis Kelce: 8.4% probability
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 7.0% probability
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 6.8% probability
- Mecole Hardman: 5.8% probability
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: 5.7% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 51.0% probability
- Gabe Davis: 40.4% probability
- Josh Allen: 38.0% probability
- Devin Singletary: 28.9% probability
- Zack Moss: 27.9% probability
Kansas City Chiefs
- Travis Kelce: 42.2% probability
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 36.4% probability
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 36.3% probability
- Mecole Hardman: 30.3% probability
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: 28.6% probability
Bills vs. Chiefs score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Buffalo vs. Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium has the Bills prevailing 27-26.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 6 game between the Bills and Chiefs on Sunday is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
Dimers.com provides premium sports betting content to this site, including data-driven picks, analysis, and sportsbook promotions to help bettors get in on the action.