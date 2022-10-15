Bills vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 6

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs meet in the NFL at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Bills are listed as betting favorites against the Chiefs on 10/16/22, with the Over/Under set at 53.5 for total points scored.

This Bills-Chiefs betting analysis, which includes game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When and where

Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022

Sunday, October 16, 2022 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Chiefs +2.5 (-104), Bills -2.5 (-107)

Chiefs +2.5 (-104), Bills -2.5 (-107) Moneyline: Chiefs +124, Bills -135

Chiefs +124, Bills -135 Total: Over/Under 53.5 (-115/-105)

Bills vs. Chiefs predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Bills-Chiefs NFL matchup 10,000 times using trusted data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bills have a 54% chance of winning against the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Chiefs (+2.5) have a 60% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 53.5 points has a 52% chance of going Under.

Best bet for Bills vs. Chiefs

Our free data-driven pick for Bills vs. Chiefs on Sunday is Chiefs +2.5 (-104).

Bills-Chiefs Week 6 player props

A common way to wager on Buffalo vs. Kansas City without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bills and Chiefs can be seen below.

According to Dimers, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Bills vs. Chiefs.

Dimers gives Diggs a 10.5% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Bills WR has a 51.0% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 10.5% probability

10.5% probability Gabe Davis: 8.2% probability

8.2% probability Josh Allen: 7.8% probability

7.8% probability Devin Singletary: 5.5% probability

5.5% probability Zack Moss: 5.3% probability

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce: 8.4% probability

8.4% probability Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 7.0% probability

7.0% probability Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 6.8% probability

6.8% probability Mecole Hardman: 5.8% probability

5.8% probability JuJu Smith-Schuster: 5.7% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 51.0% probability

51.0% probability Gabe Davis: 40.4% probability

40.4% probability Josh Allen: 38.0% probability

38.0% probability Devin Singletary: 28.9% probability

28.9% probability Zack Moss: 27.9% probability

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce: 42.2% probability

42.2% probability Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 36.4% probability

36.4% probability Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 36.3% probability

36.3% probability Mecole Hardman: 30.3% probability

30.3% probability JuJu Smith-Schuster: 28.6% probability

Bills vs. Chiefs score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Buffalo vs. Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium has the Bills prevailing 27-26.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 6 game between the Bills and Chiefs on Sunday is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

