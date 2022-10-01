Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 4

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in an NFL Week 4 game at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs are listed as betting favorites against the Buccaneers on 10/2/22, with the Over/Under set at 45.5 for total points scored.

This Chiefs-Buccaneers betting analysis, which contains our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When and where

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Sunday, October 2, 2022 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Buccaneers +0.5 (-107), Chiefs -0.5 (-107)

Buccaneers +0.5 (-107), Chiefs -0.5 (-107) Moneyline: Buccaneers -105, Chiefs -102

Buccaneers -105, Chiefs -102 Total: Over/Under 45.5 (-107/-104)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Chiefs-Buccaneers NFL game 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Buccaneers have a 65% chance of winning against the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Buccaneers (+0.5) have a 63% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 45.5 points has a 55% chance of going Under.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but always subject to change.

Best bet for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Our free data-driven pick for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers on Sunday is Buccaneers moneyline (-105).

All betting content in this article is based on world-class modeling and hundreds of different factors to help you make more informed investments.

Chiefs-Buccaneers Week 4 player props

An enjoyable option to wager on Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Chiefs and Buccaneers are shown below.

According to Dimers, Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Chiefs vs. Buccaneers.

Dimers gives Fournette a 10.0% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Buccaneers RB has a 41.4% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce: 8.7% probability

8.7% probability JuJu Smith-Schuster: 8.0% probability

8.0% probability Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 6.5% probability

6.5% probability Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 6.5% probability

6.5% probability Mecole Hardman: 5.5% probability

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette: 10.0% probability

10.0% probability Mike Evans: 9.7% probability

9.7% probability Julio Jones: 6.7% probability

6.7% probability Chris Godwin: 6.5% probability

6.5% probability Russell Gage: 5.2% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce: 38.9% probability

38.9% probability JuJu Smith-Schuster: 35.2% probability

35.2% probability Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 29.4% probability

29.4% probability Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 28.8% probability

28.8% probability Mecole Hardman: 26.0% probability

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette: 41.4% probability

41.4% probability Mike Evans: 41.1% probability

41.1% probability Julio Jones: 31.5% probability

31.5% probability Chris Godwin: 29.8% probability

29.8% probability Russell Gage: 24.5% probability

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium has the Buccaneers winning 24-20.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 4 matchup between the Chiefs and Buccaneers on Sunday is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET.

