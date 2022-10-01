Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in an NFL Week 4 game at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.
The Chiefs are listed as betting favorites against the Buccaneers on 10/2/22, with the Over/Under set at 45.5 for total points scored.
This Chiefs-Buccaneers betting analysis, which contains our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When and where
- Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Buccaneers +0.5 (-107), Chiefs -0.5 (-107)
- Moneyline: Buccaneers -105, Chiefs -102
- Total: Over/Under 45.5 (-107/-104)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers predictions
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Chiefs-Buccaneers NFL game 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Buccaneers have a 65% chance of winning against the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.
Dimers also predicts that the Buccaneers (+0.5) have a 63% chance of covering the spread.
The Over/Under total of 45.5 points has a 55% chance of going Under.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but always subject to change.
Best bet for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers
Our free data-driven pick for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers on Sunday is Buccaneers moneyline (-105).
All betting content in this article is based on world-class modeling and hundreds of different factors to help you make more informed investments.
Chiefs-Buccaneers Week 4 player props
An enjoyable option to wager on Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Chiefs and Buccaneers are shown below.
According to Dimers, Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Chiefs vs. Buccaneers.
Dimers gives Fournette a 10.0% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Buccaneers RB has a 41.4% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Kansas City Chiefs
- Travis Kelce: 8.7% probability
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: 8.0% probability
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 6.5% probability
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 6.5% probability
- Mecole Hardman: 5.5% probability
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Leonard Fournette: 10.0% probability
- Mike Evans: 9.7% probability
- Julio Jones: 6.7% probability
- Chris Godwin: 6.5% probability
- Russell Gage: 5.2% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Kansas City Chiefs
- Travis Kelce: 38.9% probability
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: 35.2% probability
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 29.4% probability
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 28.8% probability
- Mecole Hardman: 26.0% probability
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Leonard Fournette: 41.4% probability
- Mike Evans: 41.1% probability
- Julio Jones: 31.5% probability
- Chris Godwin: 29.8% probability
- Russell Gage: 24.5% probability
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium has the Buccaneers winning 24-20.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 4 matchup between the Chiefs and Buccaneers on Sunday is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
Dimers.com provides premium sports betting content to this site, including data-driven picks, analysis, and sportsbook promotions to help bettors get in on the action.