Chiefs vs. Colts prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts meet in an NFL Week 3 game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs are listed as betting favorites against the Colts on 9/25/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 50.5.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts

When and where

Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Colts +5.5 (-107), Chiefs -5.5 (-107)

Colts +5.5 (-107), Chiefs -5.5 (-107) Moneyline: Colts +215, Chiefs -238

Colts +215, Chiefs -238 Total: Over/Under 50.5 (-107/-107)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Chiefs vs. Colts predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Chiefs-Colts NFL game 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Chiefs have a 68% chance of beating the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both the Chiefs and Colts have a 50% chance of covering the spread.

The 50.5-point Over/Under has a 53% chance of going Under.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but subject to change.

Best bet for Chiefs vs. Colts

Our free computer pick for Chiefs vs. Colts on Sunday is Under 50.5 points (-107).

All betting content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different inputs to help you make more informed decisions.

Chiefs-Colts Week 3 player props

An enjoyable way to wager on Kansas City vs. Indianapolis without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Chiefs and Colts can be seen below.

According to Dimers, Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Chiefs vs. Colts.

Dimers gives Taylor a 13.9% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Colts RB has a 60.4% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce: 9.6% probability

9.6% probability Mecole Hardman: 7.8% probability

7.8% probability Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 7.7% probability

7.7% probability JuJu Smith-Schuster: 7.4% probability

7.4% probability Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 7.2% probability

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor: 13.9% probability

13.9% probability Michael Pittman: 7.9% probability

7.9% probability Nyheim Hines: 5.5% probability

5.5% probability Kylen Granson: 3.3% probability

3.3% probability Mo Alie-Cox: 3.1% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce: 43.2% probability

43.2% probability Mecole Hardman: 36.8% probability

36.8% probability Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 36.6% probability

36.6% probability JuJu Smith-Schuster: 36.0% probability

36.0% probability Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 34.6% probability

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor: 60.4% probability

60.4% probability Michael Pittman: 37.7% probability

37.7% probability Nyheim Hines: 28.1% probability

28.1% probability Kylen Granson: 18.1% probability

18.1% probability Mo Alie-Cox: 17.2% probability

Chiefs vs. Colts score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Kansas City vs. Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium has the Chiefs winning 27-22.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 3 matchup between the Chiefs and Colts on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.