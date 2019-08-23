QUESTION: Doesn’t BattleHawks sound more like characters from an '80s animated TV show aimed at selling kids high-sugar cereal?
BENFRED: Ha! Good one. The XFL clearly wanted to give its team edgy, tough-sounding games. Here's the full list, for those who missed it: DC Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers.
My problem with BattleHawks is that it sounds way too close to Blackhawks. I'm not sure the national XFL folks thought much about that or did much research, though. Clearly, they weren't paying attention to STL-related timing, or they would not have announced the names one day after MLS announced its St. Louis expansion team.
Photo: Ticket director Ed Kaczynski (left) holds the XFL St. Louis BattleHawks team logo as sales manager Andrew Myer secures the sign to hang at Urban Chestnut, where a fan rally was held Wednesday. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com