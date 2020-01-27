BEWARE THE REDS?

QUESTION: The Cincinnati Reds look like they are trying to win again. Do you see them making a run at the Central? What are the Reds' weaknesses?
COMMISH: We saw that the Reds had good starting pitching last year and a good bullpen with Iglesisas, Lorenzen and Garrett. They didn't score as much as they thought they would last season, ergo the additions of Moustakas and Castellanos (above). But they may be sacrificing too much in the field, because neither Moustakas at second base nor Castellanos in the outfield is even adequate defensively.
I see the Reds as over .500 but not by much. Still, possible contenders.
Follow-up: Even though the Cubs have not made significant moves this year, they’re still no pushovers and are still the team for the Cards to beat in 2020, right?
COMMISH: In this division, the Cardinals still are the favorites but only Pittsburgh can't win it.